Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tonight, PECO is powering down a Philadelphia tradition. PECO’s iconic LED crown lights will go dark at 8 p.m.
The lights were installed on top of PECO’s main office building on Market Street 44 years ago.
The Crown Lights have saluted the community and nonprofit organizations with more than 17,500 messages during the past 44 years.
They'll go dark tonight at 8 p.m. Learn more 👇 https://t.co/AZiWC3jXdh
— PECO (@PECOconnect) July 6, 2020
Since then, the lights have spread more than 17,500 messages.
The platform will undergo system upgrades and will be powered down until the fall.
You must log in to post a comment.