By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tonight, PECO is powering down a Philadelphia tradition. PECO’s iconic LED crown lights will go dark at 8 p.m.

The lights were installed on top of PECO’s main office building on Market Street 44 years ago.

Since then, the lights have spread more than 17,500 messages.

The platform will undergo system upgrades and will be powered down until the fall.

