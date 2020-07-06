NEW JERSEY (CBS) – New Jersey Transit Rail and Light Rail will begin operating full weekday service on Monday. Buses and trains are still operating at 50% capacity.
NJ Transit says it is continuing to disinfect vehicles every 24 hours, and clean frequently touched surfaces.
Commuters are being asked to use touchless payment through the NJ Transit app.
All public-facing NJ Transit employees will be required to wear face masks, as will customers as required by Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order 125.
NJ Transit will also launch a “SAFE NJ” messaging campaign, installing graphics throughout stations and vehicles to encourage social distancing and other public health measures.
NJ Transit commuters can see more of the guidelines by clicking here.
