TRENTON (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is warning residents as the state is starting to see an increase in coronavirus cases. For every new case of COVID-19, that case is leading to at least one other new case, Murphy said Monday.

“Our rate of transmission — the rate at which COVID-19 spreads from one person to another — exceeds 1.0 for the first time in 10 weeks,” Murphy said.

IMPORTANT: Our rate of transmission – the rate at which #COVID19 spreads from one person to another – exceeds 1.0 for the FIRST TIME in 10 weeks. For every new case of COVID-19 we’re seeing, that case is leading to AT LEAST one other new case. We need to do more. pic.twitter.com/OEJVlt369z — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 6, 2020

Twenty more deaths were announced, increasing the statewide total to more than 13,300. More than 200 positive cases were reported, bringing the total amount of cases to about 173,600.

Murphy stressed the importance of reversing the upward trend in cases.

“We all need to wear face coverings – even when it’s a hot day like today. COVID-19 doesn’t care about the weather – it only cares about finding another person to infect.

Residents who have traveled to, or through, any of the known coronavirus hotspots must follow the state’s 14-day self-quarantine advisory in order to stop the virus from spreading again.

“We need to be smarter and work harder,” Murphy said. “Our 14-day self-quarantine advisory for those who have come through a known COVID-19 hotspot is in place to prevent flareups like the ones we’re now seeing. Our face cover requirement is in place to help the slow of this virus.”

One selfish person can undo the hard work of everyone else. I do not want to have to hit another pause on our restart because a small number of New Jerseyans are being irresponsible and spreading #COVID19 while the rest of us continue to work hard to stop it. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 6, 2020

New Jersey officials have learned of several outbreaks directly tied to traveling to COVID-19 hotspots across the country. Twelve of 13 new cases in Hoboken are directly tied to traveling to known hotspots and several new cases in North Jersey are tied to people who went to a wedding in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

We've learned of several outbreaks across our state DIRECTLY TIED to travel to other #COVID19 hotspots nationwide.

☑️Hoboken: 12/13 new cases are directly tied to travel to known hotspots

☑️North Jersey: Several new cases are tied to people who went to a wedding in Myrtle Beach — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 6, 2020

Murphy, who has been holding daily virus press conferences Monday through Friday since mid-March said that starting this week, they will only be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

