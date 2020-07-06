Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — As concern grows over the spread of COVID-19, Montgomery County has opened additional walk-up testing sites. Mondays through Fridays, people can be tested at two locations of the Montgomery County Offices of Public Health.
One is in Pottstown, while the second is in Willow Grove.
There are also test sites on Main Street in Lansdale and on West Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore.
An additional site is in Green Lane, at Deep Creek and Snyder Road.
On Tuesday, a site will open at Delaware Valley Community Health Center at 1401 Dekalb Street in Norristown.
Hours for all these sites vary and are subject to change.
Anyone who wants or needs to be tested may register online by clicking here.
You must log in to post a comment.