Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County is opening up additional coronavirus walk-up testing sites. People can be tested at two locations of the Montgomery County Offices of Public Health in Pottstown and Willow Grove.
The sites will be open Monday through Friday.
There are also test sites on Main Street in Lansdale and on West Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore.
An additional site is in Green Lane, at Deep Creek and Snyder Road.
On Tuesday, a site will open at Delaware Valley Community Health Center, 1401 Dekalb Street in Norristown.
Hours for all location sites vary and are subject to change, but include:
- Pottstown – Montgomery County Office of Public Health, 364 King Street. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lansdale – 421 Main Street. Testing is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Willow Grove — Montgomery County Office of Public Health, 102 York Road (this site’s location will be moving). Testing is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Green Lane — Deep Creek and Snyder Road. Testing is available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Ardmore — 114 W. Lancaster Avenue. Testing is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
- Norristown — Delaware Valley Community Health Center at the Norristown Regional Health Center at 1401 Dekalb Street. The site will open on July 7. Hours of operation will be announced soon.
For additional information, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.