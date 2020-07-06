LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after a firework accident in Little Egg Harbor over the 4th of July weekend. Authorities say the 23-year-old man was lighting a mortar firework when it went off prematurely in his hands.
The incident happened on Great Bay Boulevard, shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.
When police and EMS arrived to the scene, the man was found semi-conscious and bleeding from his head. He suffered serious injuries to his head and hands.
“This tragic incident provides a potent reminder to our community that illegal fireworks can be dangerous and unpredictable and should only be used by licensed, trained professionals,” Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department said on Facebook.
He was airlifted to Cooper Trauma Center in Camden and is currently listed in critical condition.
