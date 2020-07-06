Comments
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is taking another step on the road to recovery from the pandemic. Starting Monday, in-person graduation ceremonies can resume in the Garden State. The Wildwood Public School District hosted an in-person graduation ceremony this morning for its middle school students.
Another ceremony was scheduled Monday night for high school graduates but was rescheduled due to storms. The high school graduation is now set for 10 a.m. Thursday.
All ceremonies must be held outdoors, adhere to social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions.
