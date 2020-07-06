PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The death of a 6-year-old boy who was fatally shot in the chest in Northeast Philadelphia has been ruled an accident, according to police. It happened inside a home on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street in Upper Holmesburg, after 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

The boy was shot on the left side of his chest. A family member rushed him to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Police say a younger child was handling the gun when it discharged and fatally struck the boy.

It has not been determined if any adults will face endangerment charges at this time.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they did not hear gunshots but were alerted to the shooting when officers converged on their street.

“I didn’t hear a shot fired,” neighbor Greg Van Ball said. “There was no indication that there was anything, no screaming, no nothing. I don’t know what happened. I know it’s going to be super, super sad. I know the family and I know the little guy. It’s really, really upsetting.”

Neighbors say the boy had two brothers who also live in the home.

Police have not yet released the 6-year-old boy’s name.

Violence across the city kept police officers busy over the holiday weekend.

Philadelphia police sources tell Eyewitness News, from Friday through Sunday, there were been 31 shootings total, including seven homicides.

Homicides in the city are up 22% from over one year ago and are now up to 202 in total, according to police statistics. This year is on pace to be the deadliest year in Philadelphia in the last 13 years.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

CBS3’s Dan Koob and Joe Holden contributed to this report.