PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More gun violence in the city of Philadelphia. Seven people died from gunfire in a little more than a day over the 4th of July weekend. Philadelphia police sources tell Eyewitness News, from Friday through Sunday, there have been 31 shootings total, including seven homicides.
Many of the victims were under the age of 21. That includes a 6-year-old boy who died after being shot in the chest in the far northeast area of Philadelphia on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street.
Philadelphia police were kept busy all day Sunday.
Five shootings involved more than one victim, including in Overbrook, part of a triple shooting where a 15-year-old was later pronounced dead.
Homicides continue to rise in the city despite the COVID-19 restrictions. Homicides are now up 22% from this same point a year ago.
“COVID is one of the epidemics we’re dealing with, but we’re also continuing to deal with the prevalence of homicides and shootings in our community,” Inspector Jarreau Thomas said. “Prayerfully, we can find out who committed these crimes and we can bring some peace and closure to the members of this community.”
Police tell Eyewitness News there are 18 separate incidents from Sunday, one arrest has been made.
