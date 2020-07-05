PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A violent Sunday in Philadelphia continues as a man was killed in a double shooting in Kensington. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of East Ann Street.
Police say the man, believed to be 20 years old, was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced at 6:44 p.m.
A second man was shot once in his right leg, police say. He’s currently in stable condition at the hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made in this incident.
Across the city Sunday, a 6-year-old boy was shot and killed in Upper Holmesburg, a 37-year-old woman was shot 12 times and killed in Harrowgate, and a man was killed in a Point Breeze double shooting.
There have been 13 shootings in Philadelphia in the past 24 hours.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
