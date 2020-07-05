Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man is dead following an accident involving a motorcycle in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood, according to police. Officials say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.
Police say a 2019 Mitsubishi was traveling southbound on 9th Street when it was hit by a 1999 Honda Motorcycle that was traveling southbound on the outer lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard.
The 27-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Mitsubishi remained at the scene before being transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where they are currently listed in stable condition.
You must log in to post a comment.