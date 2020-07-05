Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 6-year-old boy has died after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the chest Sunday afternoon. According to officials, this happened after 12:45 p.m. along the 4600 block of Kendrick Street in Upper Holmesburg.
Police say the 6-year-old was taken to the hospital by a family member after suffering a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest.
The child was pronounced dead at 1:36 p.m.
There is no word on how what led to the shooting.
An investigation is ongoing.
