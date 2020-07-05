Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The New Era Phillies Team Store at Citizens Bank Park will reopen on Monday morning when fans will finally be able to shop in person for 2020 gear. To celebrate, shoppers will receive a free Opening Day headband, seen below worn by slugger Rhys Hoskins.
The headbands will only be available while supplies last.
The store will now be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Only 25 people will be allowed inside at one time and face coverings are mandatory.
