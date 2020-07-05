PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters spent Sunday morning battling a two-alarm fire inside a three-story building that was converted into apartments in West Philadelphia. Flames first broke out around 6:30 a.m. on the 4200 block of Parkside Avenue.

The fire was placed under control around 7:30 a.m., but firefighters continued to work on putting out hot spots.

Medical crews were also called to the scene, however, all 11 residents inside the building were able to get out safely.

Historic building on fire on the 4200 block of Parkside Drive in West Philly. Bldg had 4 or 5 apartments. It’s believed everyone got out unharmed @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/orsmRk6czV — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) July 5, 2020

Fire crews say the hardest part of getting this fire out, was battling the weather.

“With the humidity and everything, we really just worked out butts off,” said Battalion Chief Anthony Hudgins.”We did a great job getting this under control, the roof deck on top of the roof provided a great challenge for us but we were able to overcome that. We’re just very happy that they did have working smoke alarms.”

Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who has lived in the building for the past 11 years.

“There was actually a movie shot in this building. This block has a lot of history, it’s my love. It’s sad,” Inayah Hart said.

As flames broke out, Hart went around to different apartments in the building to make sure everyone got out.

The cause of this fire is under investigation. Part of that investigation is whether or not people were shooting fireworks from the roof or whether nearby fireworks landed on the roof.