Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after a 37-year-old woman was shot 12 times and killed in Philadelphia. Police say the gunfire erupted around 2:13 p.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of Clarence Street.
The 37-year-old woman was shot 12 times in the mid-torso, according to police.
She was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
No information has been released about the person taken into custody.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.