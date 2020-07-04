PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies were back inside Citizens Bank Park as they prepare for the shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday was a chance to see one of their prized offseason additions.

But as the afternoon wore on, questions lingered about the whereabouts of their ace.

The absolute show-stopping event of Day 2 of Phillies summer camp inside the Citizens Bank Park was Zack Wheeler toeing the rubber in a couple of innings of simulated ball going up against Bryce Harper.

The last two major free agent acquisitions for the #Phillies facing off in what could be live BP or a game simulation. Bryce Harper against Zack Wheeler. First time we’ve seen Wheeler throw at CBP @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/nMCKqwm2Lw — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) July 4, 2020

“I think he looks really good,” pitcher Cole Irvan said of Wheeler.

Harper ended up putting two balls in right field against Wheeler, who signed a five-year, $118 million contract this offseason.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi likes what he sees out of the right-hander so far.

“I think in a lot of ways, pitchers might be ahead of where they would be in a normal spring training when it comes to the volume, but what they’re missing is having a hitter in there and competing,” Girardi said. “So that’s what our concern is about them being sharp and being able to repeat pitches, get out of jams and those sort of things. I thought he looked pretty good today.”

Girardi also said ace Aaron Nola has not thrown at camp. When asked why, Girardi said the pitcher has not yet arrived in Philadelphia. There was no further explanation.

You may have to take my word for it, but that’s new Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler tossing in right field. pic.twitter.com/dbNdot3JWk — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) July 4, 2020

“We’re all trying to get through this as safely as possible, and we got to make sure that we’re all hitting on all cylinders just for safety reasons for COVID and our health,” Irvin said.

Irvin says the topic of conversation in the clubhouse on Saturday was whether or not they should go see fireworks for July 4th, further underscoring the need for day to day discipline in order to get through the shortened season.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

“Oh, I definitely agree. I think what we do away from the ballpark is maybe more important than what we do here at the ballpark,” Girardi said. “Because here at the ballpark, you have a lot of people watching over you and making sure you’re socially distant and there’s not too many people in one area and all that. It’s more of a controlled environment.”

This is just the second time since 1871 that there won’t be baseball on July 4th.

Yes, the Philadelphia franchise did play then — the Athletics beat the Cleveland Forest Citys, 22-9.