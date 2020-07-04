PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia police say an early-morning crash involving two vehicles claimed the lives of two people in one of the vehicles. The crash happened on 5th and Spring Garden Streets, just after 4 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee with a man and a woman traveling eastbound hit a 2011 Acura heading northbound, sending a passenger in an Acura on the center median.
The passenger, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead a half-hour after the crash at Jefferson University Hospital.
Police say a passenger in the Jeep, a man in his 20s, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and succumbed to his injuries just after 8:30 a.m.
The 25-year-old driver of the Acura was listed in stable condition.
The 27-year-old driver of the Jeep Cherokee was taken to Temple University Medical Center and was arrested on a driving under the influence charge. A passenger in his vehicle was uninjured.
The incident remains under investigation.
