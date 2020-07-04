WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – A 6-year-old boy from Philadelphia died after being pulled from a resort pool in Wildwood on Friday, authorities said. It happened at the Beachside Resort on the 3700 block of Atlantic Avenue, around 6:30 p.m.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The boy was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center but first responders and the hospital medical staff were unsuccessful in reviving the child. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
“We are absolutely devastated at this tragic and senseless loss of a life so young,” Wildwood police and fire department said in a joint release. “We strongly encourage everyone whenever your swimming, swim near a lifeguard, especially when on our beaches. At commercial or residential properties which are not required to be guarded, please be extra cautious. Adults should be vigilant in monitoring young children and persons known to be poor swimmers. Lastly, the use a life-vest or other approved personal floatation device, should be utilized.”
The incident remains under investigation by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division and the Cape May County Prosecutors Major Crimes Unit.
You must log in to post a comment.