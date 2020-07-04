Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Despite the pandemic forcing many 4th of July plans to be canceled, Philadelphia residents still had a reason to keep an eye to the sky. Military planes soared over the city on Saturday as part of Independence Day celebrations.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The aircrafts flew over Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, and then proceeded southwest out of the city.
The flyovers were led by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.
Military flyovers were also held in Boston, New York City, and Baltimore.
You must log in to post a comment.