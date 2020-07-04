PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has canceled a number of events for spring and summer 2020, including most July 4th fireworks celebrations. But not every community in our area has canceled their traditional display.

From the city to the shore, here are the places to see fireworks light up the sky to celebrate Independence Day.

(This list will be updated as more information about community events is confirmed.)

Philadelphia

The traditional fireworks display on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway has been canceled this year due to COVID-19. However, the annual celebration is going completely virtual this year.

Philadelphia Suburbs

Abington, Montgomery County

Organizers of the popular and historic event announced all July 4th activities have been canceled for 2020.

Allentown, Lehigh County

The 2020 July 4th Celebration has been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ambler, Montgomery County

Ambler’s traditional July 4th carnival and fireworks have been canceled.

Bethlehem, Lehigh County

SteelStacks Campus fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Sand Island fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. with a rain date of Sunday, July 5.

Chesterbrook, Tredyffrin, Easttown, Chester County

Fireworks postponed and will be part of Party in the Park on September 19, 2020.

Clifton Heights, Delaware County

Clifton Heights 4th of July Parade, flea market and fireworks will be canceled due to the recommendation of the Clifton Heights Borough.

Conshohocken Family-Fun Day & Fireworks, Montgomery County

Conshohocken’s annual July 3rd Fireworks event is postponed. A new date has not been announced.

Dorney Park’s Fourth of July Drive-In Fireworks Show

Enjoy the fireworks display from Dorney Park’s main parking lot starting at 9:30 p.m. Parking is $10 per car.

Doylestown Concert & Fireworks, Bucks County

The Doylestown Township Parks and Recreation Department, which usually hosts a concert and fireworks event in July, has canceled the entertainment series this year due to the pandemic.

Easton, Northampton County

This year’s Heritage Day will be held virtually. There will be no fireworks on July 12.

Exton, Chester County

The 2020 summer concerts are canceled until further notice.

Lansdowne Independence Day Celebration, Delaware County

The Union Athletic Association’s Board has decided to cancel the 2020 July 4th event.

Limerick, Montgomery County

Fireworks at Waltz Golf Farm have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County

The annual All-American Birthday Bash & Fireworks is canceled due to the COVID-19 restrictions. A fireworks display is scheduled to take place at the Fall Festival on October 3rd.

Narberth Celebration & Fireworks, Montgomery County

Fireworks display at Narberth Park has been canceled due to possible gatherings outside the park creating a public health risk.

Southampton Independence Day Celebration, Bucks County

Southampton’s fireworks and parade have been canceled.

Norristown, Montgomery County

The fireworks display in Norristown has been canceled for 2020.

Phoenixville, Chester County

Fireworks at Friendship Field have been canceled.

Pottstown, Montgomery County

The annual Pottstown GoFourth festival has been postponed to Sept. 6 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Upper Merion 4th of July Celebration, Montgomery County

Upper Merion has canceled its July 4 celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Jersey

Bordentown Township, Burlington County

July 4th fireworks are postponed to Sept. 5 at dusk at Joseph Lawrence Park with a rain date of Sept. 6th.

Riverton, Burlington County

The July 4th Celebration has been canceled, but residents are urged to hold family picnics on lawns or driveways on July 4. Annual house decorating, patriotic costume and pet pageant contests will be judged via submitted photos.

Middle Township, Cape May County

The fireworks show has been postponed until, Friday, Sept. 4.

The Wildwoods, Cape May County

Officials have canceled the July 4th fireworks this year.

Stone Harbor, Cape May County

Stone Harbor’s Independence Day Celebration and fireworks are canceled.

Ocean City, Ocean County

Fireworks are canceled this year.

Tom’s River, Ocean County

Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. at Shelter Cove.

Haddon Township, Camden County

The fireworks display on July 3rd at the high school and the 4th of July parade have been cancelled due to the Governor Murphy’s executive orders and guidelines on crowd capacity and social distancing.

Delaware

Bethany Beach

July 4th fireworks have been canceled.

Dover

July 4th fireworks have been canceled.

Rehoboth Beach

July 3 fireworks display has been canceled.

Dewey Beach

The firework show in Dewey Beach has been cancelled, according to its organizers.

Treasure Beach RV Park & Campground, Sussex County

Fireworks begin at dusk, reservations needed