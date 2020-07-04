PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett was killed in a plane crash in Utah Friday morning. The Phillies said Brummet and three others were killed in the crash.
“The Phillies organization sends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former pitcher Tyson Brummett, along with three members of the Ruegnar and Blackhurst families, who tragically passed away in a plane crash yesterday morning,” the Philadelphia Phillies tweeted on Saturday.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 4, 2020
According to reports, Brummett was the pilot.
Brummett was a 5th round draft pick in 2007.
He played in one game with the Phillies in 2012.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
