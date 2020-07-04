PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of protesters hit the streets of Philadelphia on July 4th. Large crowds gathered in different areas of the city with one rally calling attention to the plight of Black trans lives in response to the recent murder of Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells.

Saturday’s protest was put together rather quickly. Organizers say they needed to mobilize in order to uplift Black trans lives in Philadelphia.

The rally kicked off at Front and Chestnut Streets. They stopped at the African-American History Museum, then ended up at Independence Hall near the federal prosecutor’s office.

This all comes weeks after Fells was founded stabbed to death and dismembered. The 27-year-old was found on the banks of the Schuylkill River.

Her alleged killer, 36-year-old Akhenaton Jones, is still at large.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday calling attention to the attacks trans people continue to face, saying they are not only vulnerable to murder but also homelessness and other violence.

Organizers from Black Trans Assembly for Abolition say these are issues that need to be addressed.

With the word abolish, they want to abolish the current system because it is broken and center a conversation around Black trans lives.

“We have many outstanding murders here in Philadephia and across the nation,” Roberto Thornton, with Black Trans Assembly for Abolition, said. “and no one’s talking about it. Again, we need to begin to center Black trans people because all Black lives matter and that includes trans people. There’s a lot of transphobia in the Black community, as well as outside the Black community. So we have to begin to center and uplift Black trans people.”

Organizers say this isn’t just a moment in time, it’s a movement. They will continue to demand to be seen.