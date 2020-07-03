AVALON, N.J. (CBS) — A 73-year-old man from Pennsylvania has died after he hit his head while body surfing in Cape May County. According to officials, this happened around 6:21 p.m. Thursday at the 21st Street beach in Avalon.
Avalon police, rescue, and beach patrol responded to the beach after receiving a report of a possible drowning.
Witnesses say the 73-year-old, York native, was body surfing when a large wave caused the man to strike his head on the ground beneath the water surface.
Police say bystanders and emergency personnel pulled the man from the water and administered CPR.
He was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the Avalon Beach Patrol was off duty at the time of the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
