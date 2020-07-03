Comments
WEST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — Check out this great tribute to old glory. Sal Sparrow hand-painted a giant American flag on his front lawn in Montgomery County.
The flag is 15 yards by 27 yards and it was all done with a paintbrush.
It took the 62-year-old 15 hours over six days to complete the project. Once it was done, he invited friends, family and West Norriton neighbors to gather around the stars and stripes.
Sparrow says he was motivated by his appreciation for the men and women of the military.
