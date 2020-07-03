Comments
The flyovers will be led by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Despite the pandemic forcing many 4th of July plans to be canceled, Philadelphia residents will still have a reason to keep an eye to the sky. The Department of Defense says military planes will soar over the city on Saturday as part of Independence Day celebrations.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The flyover is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m.
The aircrafts will fly over Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, and then proceed southwest out of the city.
The flyovers will be led by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.
Military flyovers will also be held in Boston, New York City, and Baltimore.
You must log in to post a comment.