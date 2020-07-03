Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We love hearing the Philly Pops perform during the July 4th weekend. This year, the show goes on, but virtually.
Pops on Independence will stream tonight as part of the Wawa Welcome America 2020 virtual celebrations.
The concert will feature the 38-piece Philly Pops big band and strings, along with some incredible musical talent.
CBS3’s Kate Bilo had the chance to get a preview.
How about a concert from the world-famous Philly Pops right from your own home? They recorded it this week at The Met.
The performance streams Friday night at 7 p.m. on the Philly Pops website.
And if you can’t make it tonight, you’ll be able to check it out through July 1o.
Watch the video to see a preview of the concert.
