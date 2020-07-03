Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Caesars, Bally’s and Harrah’s casinos reopen in Atlantic City on Friday, joining five others that reopened on Thursday. Capacity at all casinos is limited to 25%.
At the Hard Rock, thermal imaging is being used to take the temperature of all the guests. Hand sanitizer is in place, and teams are sanitizing high-touch areas as well.
The casino also has new air filters.
Players cannot eat, drink or smoke inside any of the casinos.
The Borgata is the only AC casino that will remain closed, for now.
