PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A good Samaritan came to a woman’s rescue after she fell onto the train tracks at a SEPTA station. The incident happened at the 15th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line earlier this week.
Video shows the woman walking along the yellow line on the platform and falling down onto the tracks.
A man immediately jumps into action and with the help of others, they lift her up onto the platform.
The 44-year old woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital for evaluation and has since been released.
SEPTA reminds riders to always stay behind the yellow line when walking along any train platform.
