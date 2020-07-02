PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Two of the most classic pieces of Americana are coming together this summer: drive-in theaters and Walmart. Beginning in August, the retailer is converting 160 of its US store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters. As the pandemic continues, drive-in theaters have been making a comeback as a safe alternative to the traditional movie theaters that remain closed in much of the country.
Walmart is partnering with Tribeca Enterprises, the Robert De Niro-backed media company, to program the films. Locations and movie titles haven’t yet been announced, but they will be revealed later on a special website. The event will run through October and encompass more than 300 showings.
“This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities, and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles,” Walmart said in a press release. Walmart will use the nearby physical stores to let people use curbside pickup for treats and food.
Drive-in movie venues have been popping up all over the country, with small business owners forced temporarily to shut down their traditional theater operations opting to reopen old drive-in locations or build makeshift theaters in parking lots in a bid to make up for lost income.
