PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In this week’s Takeout With Tori, we’re taking you to a place that not only serves up fantastic meals, but they also make sure their community does not go hungry during the coronavirus pandemic. They took care of their own and in return, the community is taking care of them.

If you’re looking for food to light up your tastebuds like July 4th fireworks, Campbell’s Place in Chestnutt Hill will give your tastebuds a thrill, bite by bite of a little bit of everything.

For 50 years, they’ve been a place where everybody knows your name and a restaurant that takes pride in being there for their community, owner Vanessa Mullen says.

“Without the community, Campbell’s would not be as successful as it is,” she said.

And when the coronavirus pandemic closed their doors, the community opened their hearts even wider by helping the restaurant raise funds to support other neighbors in need, donating meals to anyone that needed one at no charges.

“We started our Campbell’s Community Commitment the minute our doors shut,” Mullen said. “And it is from the people in the community that have donated and have continued to support us through all of this, it makes it possible. Any way that you wanted you could support us, it was overwhelming.

“When you can do good things for good people or people in need, that in turn, they will do good for someone else and so on and so forth. And instead of all of us feeling the pressure and craze of this unprecedented time, everybody could feel a little bit more comfort.”

Proving that when we come together, America sure is beautiful.

