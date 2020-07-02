PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A SEPTA police officer rushed to the aid of a woman who fell onto the tracks earlier this week. Surveillance video shows the frightening moments when the woman stumbled and fell off the platform at the 15th Street Station of the Market-Frankford Line.
A good Samaritan jumped on the tracks to help her, while other bystanders rushed to her aid as well as SEPTA Transit Police Patrolman John Gordy, who was working nearby.
“After those first initial two seconds I ran over, training kicked in and I was able to get over there and try to help her out of the tracks,” Gordy said. “I just try to come to work, try to do the best I can and the reason why I signed up for a job like this, at the end of the day, is to help people.”
The woman says she lost her footing because her bags were too heavy.
She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and released.
SEPTA reminds people to stay away from the yellow line when on train platforms.
