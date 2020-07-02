Comments
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Ocean City wants its visitors to wear masks in all public places and they’re going to reward you for doing so. This Saturday, July 4, the Ocean City Public Relations team will be on the boardwalk, awarding prizes to families and individuals wearing face coverings.
The promotion runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Officials in Cape May County, including the mayors of all 16 municipalities, are requesting that all visitors and residents wear face coverings in public spaces.
Officials say they are trying to avoid a surge in cases as we are seeing in other states that are ahead of New Jersey in the reopening process.
