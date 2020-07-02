OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Good news for thrill-seekers. Amusement parks in the Garden State are opening back up ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend. Eyewitness News was at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City for an inside look at some of the precautions that will be in place.
The state is allowing amusement parks to operate at 50% capacity starting Thursday, July 2.
NEW: On Thursday, July 2nd, the following can REOPEN:
🎢Outdoor amusement parks
🌊Outdoor water parks
☀️Playgrounds
This INCLUDES the rides on our boardwalks. Specific guidance is currently being finalized and will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/aXYfr6S5Yk
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 23, 2020
Social distancing signs and stickers are in place to remind guests to keep a safe distance.
Playgrounds in New Jersey can also reopen starting Thursday.
You must log in to post a comment.