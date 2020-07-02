CBSN PhillyWatch Now
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Good news for thrill-seekers. Amusement parks in the Garden State are opening back up ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend. Eyewitness News was at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City for an inside look at some of the precautions that will be in place.

The state is allowing amusement parks to operate at 50% capacity starting Thursday, July 2.

Social distancing signs and stickers are in place to remind guests to keep a safe distance.

Playgrounds in New Jersey can also reopen starting Thursday.

