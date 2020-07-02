PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Malls in Philadelphia are preparing to welcome back shoppers after being forced to close in mid-march. Mall management at the Fashion District Philadelphia says they’ve used the last months to deep clean and sanitize the malls before reopening.
And they say they’re ready to welcome people back.
While many of the anchor stores with street access opened last week, this will be the first time stores inside the mall can open.
Per state order, they’re limiting capacity to 50% but all common area seating was removed and the food court is closed.
Dine-in restaurants and the movie theater are still closed.
Children under the age of 18 will be required to have a parental escort.
The Fashion District just opened in September, they say the last few months hurt, but say they’re ready.
Guests must also wear masks.
If you don’t have one, they will give you one at the entrance.
