By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man and woman were critically injured in a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday evening. It happened on the 2200 block of South 63rd Street around 7 p.m.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot five times in the upper torso. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.

A 32-year-old woman was shot once in the lower back and is also in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

