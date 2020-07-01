Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man and woman were critically injured in a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday evening. It happened on the 2200 block of South 63rd Street around 7 p.m.
Police say a 26-year-old man was shot five times in the upper torso. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.
A 32-year-old woman was shot once in the lower back and is also in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian.
No arrests have been made.
