By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a new law Wednesday that will remove the outdated barriers to employment for skilled workers with criminal records. Officials say under the new law, a person’s criminal record can no longer bar them from receiving an occupational license unless their criminal history is directly related to the practice of that profession.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of economic challenges that have put a lot of Pennsylvanians out of work. While many of these Pennsylvanians are going to be rehired in their current job or their current industry, there are a whole lot of others who are going to be looking for new jobs, new careers,” Wolf said. “By ensuring every piece of our workforce development chain is modern and efficient and relevant, we can get Pennsylvanians back to work more quickly.”

More than 100 professions — like nurses, barbers and real estate agents — require licenses in the commonwealth.

