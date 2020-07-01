PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In an effort to help people in the commonwealth, Gov. Tom Wolf says property tax and rent rebates were sent out early. Wolf says he worked with state offices to get 310,000 rebates in the hands of Pennsylvanians by Wednesday.
July 1 is typically the earliest date for rebates to be issued.
The governor says he hopes they provide some financial support for people affected by the pandemic.
Claims will be processed on a first-in-first-out basis which means some people will receive their rebates earlier than others.
It’s free to apply for a rebate and there is free assistance available at locations across the state for those who need help with their application forms.
Visit the Department of Revenue’s COVID-19 page for updates and contact information, or to schedule an appointment.
For more information on how to apply, click here.
