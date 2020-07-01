PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’ve decided to skip the beach this summer, there are ways to bring the beach home, and it doesn’t cost a lot. This summer is a tricky one when it comes to summer vacations, so, what if we told you that you could transform your safe haven into a beach haven by design?

“This whole idea is easy elegance, we call this Cali Casual a lot,” Havenly CEO Lee Mayer said. “You sort of get that vibe where it’s sort of effortless but it’s really cool and collected and put together, and really calming.”

There’s no doubt our homes should feel like out sanctuaries and for the past few years, Havenly has been helping their clients by designing homes to feel more like their own virtually.

“We allow you to meet a designer, collaborate with a professional and we work within your budget,” Mayer said. “Our packages start at $79. We really believe we can help everyone get access to beautiful design.”

Mayer shared some affordable ways to elevate your four walls with some inspiration from down the shore.

“You want to start with your colors,” Mayer said. “Where I love to go is lots of neutrals, ivories, creams. Then you can add in touches of color, so basically what we’re looking for is this crisp, clean look, and you can make it look not boring by adding in different textures.”

Mayer also had a fun idea of maybe making your own watercolor painting for the space to express your creativity and add a personal touch.

It might be a great idea for the little vacationers, too.

Remember a beach house isn’t all about real estate, it’s a state of mind.

Watch the video above for more tips.