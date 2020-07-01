PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Franklin Institute is preparing to welcome visitors soon with new safety protocols in place. Plans call for the doors to reopen on July 8.
Face coverings and no-touch temperature checks will be required for staff and visitors 3 years old and older.
Advanced ticket sales are a must, but there will be no additional fee for ordering tickets online.
Staff will be placing anti-microbial films on high-touch surfaces.
Several other Philadelphia museums have set their reopening dates.
The Barnes Foundation is up next, scheduled to open to the public on July 25.
The Academy of Natural Sciences will open at the end of the month on July 31.
The public can return to the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts on Sept. 12
The Philadelphia Museum of Art, Rodin Museum and Eastern State Penitentiary will announce reopening plans in the coming weeks.
