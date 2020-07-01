ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Funeral services will be held Thursday for a Delaware County woman whose remains were found in a trash bag in East Germantown. Sabrina DuBose had been missing for a month.

Her family spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News about their heartbreak.

DuBose’s family did not want to talk about the investigation or the grisly way Sabrina’s life was taken, but they wanted us to know more about a life taken way too soon.

The DuBose family home is filled with flowers and arrangements sent sympathizing the loss of 25-year-old Sabrina DuBose.

Her mother, father, sister, aunt and pastor contacted only Eyewitness News to share with us who she was. They’ll bury her Thursday.

“I know it’s crazy that a old guy crying about somebody that’s 25 years old but this was my baby,” Maxie DuBose, Sabrina’s father, said. “This was my baby, I really loved her.”

“It’s hard because it’s almost like you can’t believe it, it’s not reality. But I have such a strong faith and that’s what carries me,” mother Tracy DuBose said.

Much of what was released last week, when police identified the man whom they say killed Sabrina, offered only a glimpse into a young, promising life.

Laquita Williams, Sabrina’s sister, says she was hoping for a shot with the Eagles’ organization.

“She wanted to be a Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader. She was very avid with practicing,” Williams said.

Sabrina’s killing followed a random meet-up in May with this man.

After more than a month of searching for her, court papers show Kareem Davis-Duppins confessed to strangling and dumping the young woman’s body in East Germantown.

It was an agonizing, sleepless month of worrying about Sabrina. Where did the 25-year-old go?

Missing posters went up across Upper Darby and Haverford.

Sabrina, as family lovingly describes her “with the perfect smile” was last seen in late May with a man investigators say she had just met.

Court records show almost immediately it was known Sabrina may no longer be alive. The DuBose family hired private investigator Kevin Ryan.

He says Sabrina’s suspected killer couldn’t live with himself knowing what he had apparently done.

“I think that over the last five weeks, from the time that he was implicated because he told family, I think it was a hard time for him over that amount of time. I think he just came to a breaking point where they got me, I might as well just come up with everything now,” Ryan said.

Sabrina’s aunt remembers a beautiful woman who still had much to give.

“She had a beautiful heart and there was so much that she wanted to do. She already made her path already with what she wanted to do,” she said.

The road to justice can often be long and tiring. The DuBose family says so far, their faith has gotten them through this.