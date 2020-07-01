Comments
SOUTH BOWERS, Del. (CBS) — Crews have resumed the search for two missing swimmers who got pulled into strong currents at a Delaware beach. Officials say three men and a woman, all in their 20s, entered the water at South Bowers beach Tuesday afternoon and quickly became distressed.
A good Samaritan who was onshore was able to rescue two of the swimmers.
Rescue crews spent more than four hours Tuesday night looking for the others.
The search resumed at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The identities of the swimmers have not been released, but CBS3 is told three of them are from Philadelphia.
