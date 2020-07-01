Comments
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Cape May County, including the mayors of all 16 municipalities, are requesting that all visitors and residents wear face coverings in public spaces. That includes the boardwalks.
There are limited exceptions, including while on the beach, as long as social distancing is maintained.
Officials say they are trying to avoid a surge in cases as we are seeing in other states that are ahead of New Jersey in the reopening process.
