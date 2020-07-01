Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night on the 2500 block of North Ninth Street.
Investigators found 20 shell casings on the scene.
One of the victims is in critical condition after being shot in the face. The other victim is in stable condition after being shot in the arm and shoulder.
So far no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
