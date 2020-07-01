PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2020 Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jay-Z’s annual festival was scheduled to take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sept. 5 and 6, Labor Day weekend.
Organizers call 2020 a “year like no other” and want people to focus on their health and supporting those fighting social injustice and inequality in the country.
“We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history,” festival organizers posted on Twitter. “Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country.”
The Made in America Festival has been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend 2021.
Ticket holders can either hold onto their tickets because they will be valid for next year. Full refunds are also being offered through an email sent to guests with tickets.
