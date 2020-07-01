PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twenty years ago today, Alex Scott held her first lemonade stand on her front lawn. She made $2,000.
Today, her legacy — Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation — has raised $200 million for battling pediatric cancer, funding research, finding cures and helping families.
Alex’s mom, Liz, held a tribute on her front lawn, giving out lemonade packets and showing photos of Alex’s legacy.
She wanted to celebrate the milestone while educating people about the foundation and about her daughter’s legacy.
“Looking back on 20 years, I’m in disbelieve that what Alex started and seemed like such a small little effort, but important, has grown into what it has and has so much meaning to our family, obviously, but to families whose kids have cancer. It’s brought them hope, it’s brought new cures, it’s brought support to them all because she believed,” Liz Scott said.
She believed and so many have benefitted.
To learn more about Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation or to make a donation, click here.
