TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Some New Jersey restaurant owners who planned to welcome indoor diners this week will have to wait. And that is hitting some hard.

Gov. Phil Murphy says his goal is to stay ahead of the virus.

And after seeing the increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend, he decided it was important to push back the date indoor dining can resume.

That decision is costing restauranteurs thousands of dollars.

In preparation for Thursday’s grand reopening, the owner at Shana’s Wild Fig restaurant, who’d only been in business a few weeks before COVID-19 hit, went all in for anticipated guests.

News indoor dining is now postponed indefinitely hit hard.

Right now she says even with outdoor dining and takeout, revenue for the high-end dining restaurant is down 93%.

The fear is that the establishment won’t be able to survive with no funding from the state or clientele for much longer. Gov. Murphy says although frustrating, his decision is to help save lives.

“Indoors, lacking ventilation, sedentary, close proximity that’s a lethal combination. Why would I want restaurants not to reopen other than to save lives? We want to get there. I have enormous sympathy for restauranteurs and the thousands of dollars, I don’t take lightly for a second,” Murphy said. “There’s also 15,000 lives that we’ve lost where we’re trying, and we’re trying to save every single one going forward and that’s job No. 1.”

The governor says this isn’t a life sentence and hopes to give more of a heads up when indoor dining can resume.