CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl with first-degree murder for allegedly beating a homeless man to death. Police say the body of 63-year-old Bobby Hill Jr. was found in an alleyway near the 1100 block of Kaighn Avenue on June 25.
The medical examiner determined Hill died of blunt force trauma after being beaten to death.
Investigators found surveillance footage showing the two teens entering the alley with Hill shortly before the crime happened. They were then captured leaving the area without Hill several minutes later.
Additionally, detectives found video of Hill’s body after the assault on one of the teen’s phones.
Prosecutors are not releasing the names of the teens because of their age.
