By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Share Food Program is giving out more than food. Eyewitness News was at Francis Myers Rec Center at 58th Street and Kingsessing Avenue for a giveaway Tuesday.

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson joined other nonprofits to give out face masks, hand sanitizer and food.

(credit: CBS3)

A mandatory mask order is in effect in Philadelphia.

Masks are required in indoor public spaces and outdoors if you are less than six feet away from others.

