Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Share Food Program is giving out more than food. Eyewitness News was at Francis Myers Rec Center at 58th Street and Kingsessing Avenue for a giveaway Tuesday.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson joined other nonprofits to give out face masks, hand sanitizer and food.
A mandatory mask order is in effect in Philadelphia.
Masks are required in indoor public spaces and outdoors if you are less than six feet away from others.
You must log in to post a comment.