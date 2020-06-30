PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are expected to announce Tuesday that the city will not move into the green phase of reopening on Friday. The city was initially scheduled to move into the green phase on Friday, July 3 but a recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases has officials concerned.

“We’re no longer seeing the decline that we were seeing before,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

Pushing back the reopening date will impact indoor restaurant service, gyms, libraries and malls.

Opening too fast risks an increase in coronavirus cases, which is currently happening across the country.

The health commissioner says Philadelphia is now averaging 100 cases of COVID-19 a day, still not meeting the green reopening target of 80 cases.

So the planned lifting of restrictions on indoor activities, like gyms and restaurants, probably won’t happen as tentatively scheduled this Friday.

“I think we need to be very cautious about reopening now in view of that big wave across the United States,” Farley said. “Maybe we shouldn’t be opening things up, particularly high-risk activities — any activity where people are indoors, close together, not wearing masks is high-risk activity.”

Farley says the new cases are part of a national trend of young people contracting the coronavirus.

It’s prompted Philadelphia to make wearing masks mandatory inside and in crowded areas.

Most of the state of Pennsylvania is now in the green phase of reopening. One exception is Philadelphia, where salons, private pools and outdoor dining are all being allowed to operate.

There is no indication yet on how long the continued restrictions on indoor activities will continue.