PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Air travel during the health pandemic will be different as many airlines will begin booking flights to capacity next week. And because of that, they are taking extra precautions to try and keep passengers healthy.

American Airlines will increase its routes by 111% starting July 7.

On July 7 @AmericanAir is increasing its routes by 111%. Coming up on @CBSPhilly, see how they plan on keeping their passengers safe on the ground and in the air pic.twitter.com/VCdcDQS5rC — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) June 30, 2020

The changes begin long before you get to the airport, during the check-in process American Airlines will ask you if you’ve have had any COVID-19 symptoms in the last 14 days.

Then, when you get to the airport, the airline is disinfecting surfaces, staff members are hand-washing surfaces at ticket counters, gate areas and baggage service areas.

Once you get on the plane, crew members are disinfecting high-touch surfaces and every seven days are using an electrostatic spray that they say kills over 99% of viruses and bacteria.

Since American Airlines will be booking flights to capacity, they are also allowing you to change your flight if you feel uncomfortable.

Also, change fees are being waived through next year.

With American Airlines being the largest carrier at Philadelphia International Airport, executives say they felt obligated to keep their customers safe on the ground and in the air.

This may go without saying, but you are required to wear a mask in the airport and while on the plane.